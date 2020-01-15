Home

Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Forest Cunningham Obituary
Forest "Paul" Cunningham, 96, went home to be with his Lord on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. He was born in Calhoun County, West Virginia, but lived most of his life in Norton, Ohio. Paul was a veteran of World War II serving in the Medical Unit and received a Purple Heart. He and sons owned and operated The Cunningham and Sons Construction Company. He was a member of the Norton Baptist Church over 50 years and a member of D.A.V., Wayfarer Lodge #789 F&AM and Copley Norton Lions Club. He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Zee Cunningham; wife of 70 years, Virginia "Jenny"; son, Michael; sisters, Peggy and Ernestine; brothers, Eugene, Harry, Pete and Bud. Paul was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He is survived by his loving and cherished family: son, Don (Kathy); daughter-in-law, Lynn; grandchildren, Chad (Monica) and their children, Wesley and Corbin; Eric (Susan) and their children, Cayden and Tristan; Matthew (Jessica) and their children, Travis and Gracie and Kevin and his children, Carter and Colton; brother and sister-in-law, William (Mary Ellen); sister-in-law, Janet Chadock; many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, friends and his four-legged grandchildren, "Toby" and "Mick". Paul's funeral service will be held Friday, January 17th at 10 a.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203, with Pastor Aaron Varner officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. and also one hour prior to the service on Friday. In lieu of flowers, donations shall be made to Norton Baptist Church, 4239 Cleveland Massillon Road, Norton, Ohio 44203
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 15, 2020
