Forrest F "Bill" Hilbish II, 64, of Navarre, Fla. passed away July 15, 2020 after a brief illness. Forrest was born in Evansville, Wis. on December 15, 1955. He graduated from Tallmadge High School in 1974, then began a 24 year career in the US Navy, where he achieved the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 4. After retiring from the Navy, Forrest became the Assistant Information Technology Manager for the City of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. Forrest later became the Information Technology Manager for the City of Hudson, Ohio, retiring from that position in June 2018. He was a caring and loving father, putting his family before all other things. Forrest also became a competitive cornhole player, where he earned the nickname "Shortbag" due to his propensity to occasionally drop a bag in front of the boards. Bill was preceded in death by his father, Forrest F. Hilbish; his mother, Violet V. Smith; and his sister, Aleta Polk. He is survived by his wife, Josephine Hilbish; and children: Amanda (Krispin) Horner of Akron, Ohio, Charles Hilbish of Akron, Ohio, Samantha Hilbish of Perry, Ohio, Aubrey Hilbish of Navarre, Fla.; grand children: Padraig and Emily Horner; sisters, Betty (Arnie) Caskey, Anita (Dan Faith) Hilbish; brothers, Mark (Sherrie) Hilbish, Walter (Janice) Hilbish, and John (Lorrie) Hilbish, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the Lewis Funeral Home in Navarre. Calling hours will be from 12 -1 p.m. with a service at 1 p.m. with Rev. Mark Hilbish officiating, to be followed up with Military Honors.







