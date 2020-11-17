Forrest G. Simpson, 96, of Wadsworth, died November 14, 2020 at his home. Forrest was born March 25, 1924 in Medina County, Ohio to Ralph and Anna Auker Simpson. He graduated from Seville High School. Forrest served in the U,S, Army. He married Zola Combs on September 22, 1945. Forrest and Zola just celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary. Forrest was a long-distance truck driver for Renner Motor Lines and Weigand before he retired. He attended Wadsworth and Doylestown Nazarene Churches. Forrest enjoyed hunting, farming, gardening and mostly being outdoors. Forrest will be deeply missed by his wife; children Ralph (Jackie) Simpson of Fairfield, Jay Simpson of Daneville, IN, Cheryl (Tom) Stoner of Wadsworth; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sister Ruth Hartley of Tallmadge. Forrest was preceded in death by his parents, son David Simpson, and sisters Winifred Straub, Fern Frase and Hazel Simpson. Friends may call Thursday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Roberts Funeral Home-Hillcrest Chapel, Seville. Private services will be held at the funeral home with Pastor Maynard Martin officiating. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, where military rites will be held. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com
. Memorial contributions may be made to Doylestown Nazarene Church, 15197 Portage St, Doylestown, Ohio 44230.