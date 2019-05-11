Home

Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home
1199 Wooster Rd., W.
Barberton, OH 44203
330-825-8700
Forrest H.L. Sell

Forrest H.L. Sell Obituary
Forrest "Tim" H.L. Sell

BARBERTON - Forrest H. L. Sell, 87, passed away May 6, 2019. He was born in Orondo, WA and grew up in Washtucna, WA. Forrest retired from Davey Tree Company. Forrest is survived by his wife of 68 years, Helen; children, Rick Sell, Patti Snyder, Ron Sell and Suzanne (Bill) Barger; six grandchildren; and ten great grandchildren.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the SILVA-HOSTETLER FUNERAL HOME, 1199 Wooster Rd. West, Barberton. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com. (330-825-8700)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from May 11 to May 12, 2019
