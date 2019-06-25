Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel
760 E. Market St.
Akron, OH 44305
330-535-7141
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel
760 E. Market St.
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
6:00 PM
Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel
760 E. Market St.
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Forrest Phillips
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Forrest K. Phillips


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Forrest "Keith" K. Phillips

Forrest K. "Keith"

Phillips, 86, passed away June 20, 2019.

He was born in Fairmont, W.Va. to the late Ernest and Iva (Vaughn) Phillips, was an Army veteran of the Korean War and was a graduate of Garfield High School.

He worked for Teledyne Monarch, was a licensed pilot and was an avid hiker of the local Metroparks. He was also a long-time, active supporter of the Vietnamese community.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Emma; brother, Maynard; and sister, JoAnn. He is survived by his nieces and nephew, Deborah Krukow, William Bower and Sheri (Russ) Fern; several great-nieces and nephews; and foster children, Lanh and Nen Nguyen.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. at the Eckard Baldwin Funeral Home and Chapel, 760 E. Market St. The funeral service will be at the funeral home immediately following calling hours at 6 p.m. Burial with military honors will be Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, OH.

Please share your thoughts and condolences by visiting his Tribute Wall at www.eckardbaldwin.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now