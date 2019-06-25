Forrest "Keith" K. Phillips



Forrest K. "Keith"



Phillips, 86, passed away June 20, 2019.



He was born in Fairmont, W.Va. to the late Ernest and Iva (Vaughn) Phillips, was an Army veteran of the Korean War and was a graduate of Garfield High School.



He worked for Teledyne Monarch, was a licensed pilot and was an avid hiker of the local Metroparks. He was also a long-time, active supporter of the Vietnamese community.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Emma; brother, Maynard; and sister, JoAnn. He is survived by his nieces and nephew, Deborah Krukow, William Bower and Sheri (Russ) Fern; several great-nieces and nephews; and foster children, Lanh and Nen Nguyen.



Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. at the Eckard Baldwin Funeral Home and Chapel, 760 E. Market St. The funeral service will be at the funeral home immediately following calling hours at 6 p.m. Burial with military honors will be Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, OH.



