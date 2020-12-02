Frances Biller, 95, passed away November 27, 2020. She was born November 23, 1925 in Akron to the late Edwin and Amelia Biller. Frances worked at Akron City Hospital until her retirement. Besides her parents; Frances was preceded in death by her brothers, Paul and John Biller and sister, Betty Hoefel. She is survived by sister, Margaret Sinesky and sister-in-law, Bonnie Biller; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Holy Cross Cemetery, 100 E Waterloo Road, Akron, Ohio 44319. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in Frances' name to St. Paul's Catholic Church, 1580 Brown Street, Akron, Ohio 44301. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com
