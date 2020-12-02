1/
Frances A. Biller
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances Biller, 95, passed away November 27, 2020. She was born November 23, 1925 in Akron to the late Edwin and Amelia Biller. Frances worked at Akron City Hospital until her retirement. Besides her parents; Frances was preceded in death by her brothers, Paul and John Biller and sister, Betty Hoefel. She is survived by sister, Margaret Sinesky and sister-in-law, Bonnie Biller; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Holy Cross Cemetery, 100 E Waterloo Road, Akron, Ohio 44319. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in Frances' name to St. Paul's Catholic Church, 1580 Brown Street, Akron, Ohio 44301. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Holy Cross Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 899-9107
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved