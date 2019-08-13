|
Frances A. Conley Frances A. Conley, 91, known to everyone as Jo, found her peace on August 8, 2019 after a long fight with Alzheimer's. Jo was born into 13 children, to Miles and Nora Coughenour in Smithfield, Pennsylvania on February 17, 1928, living there for the next 25 years. On March 4, 1950 she married Ronald "Bob" Conley Sr., moving from Pa. in 1953 to Akron, and soon on to Mogadore, Ohio where Jo and Bob would spend the next 69 years together raising five children: Bob Jr. (Vicki), Debi (Bill) Bookman, Gerrie (Gary) Mollohan, Don and Richard (Jodie). The family would continue to grow with grandchildren: Gia, Brandi (Adam), Rachel (Matt), Billy (Lisa), Cory, Matthew (Kristy), Mandy (C.C.), DJ and Dalton. As well as great-grandchildren: John, Ella, Ryley, Ysabel, Lily, Mason, Shana, Delaney and Jack. Life for Jo would be changed when in 1948, Bob purchased for her an Indian Scout motorcycle. With Bob on his Chief, they spent the next several years traveling just about everywhere. Jo's mother, laughing, would tell, "how she had loved Bob... until she came home on that bike!" The next 40 years would be spent riding quads and dirt bikes at their cabin in W.Va. Many of her grandchildren first learned how to work a clutch from grandma. Jo loved sports from an early age, and many stories were told about her prowess on a softball diamond. Swimming, walking and especially volleyball were life-long passions. Few games of baseball, football, basketball played by her children or grandchildren didn't find her in the stands. Her family ultimately forgave her for being a life-long Steelers fan. Anyone who found themselves at Jo's house, ultimately found themselves having a meal and her kitchen was truly the heart of her home. It was the congregation space. Her spaghetti was fought over and still to this day no one in her family could ever quite duplicate it. It's a good analogy for who she was: Unique and not ever to be duplicated. Few people brought and gave so much love to everyone around them. Her family sends many thanks to everyone who helped during this time and through the course of this disease. We love you and thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Frances, Jo, Grandma, Mom you will be greatly and sorely missed. Visitation will be held from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 13 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. Funeral service to begin at 1:30 p.m. Edie Shultz officiating. Interment at Hillside Memorial Park to follow.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 13, 2019