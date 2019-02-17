Home

Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
Frances Bell Ewing Clark Mull


Frances Bell Ewing Clark Mull Obituary
Frances Bell Ewing Clark Mull

Frances Bell Ewing Clark Mull, 85, passed away February 14, 2019. She was born June 21, 1933 in Beaver Falls, Pa., the daughter of the late Frank and Ruth Ewing. Retiring in her eighties, she worked hard her whole life to raise her six children and numerous step children. She was like a mother to many and had an open door policy for her home.

In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by eldest son, Paul David Clark; infant daughter, Caroline Ruth; four brothers; an infant sister; and her son-in-law, Buddy Arnold. She is survived by her daughter, Lois J.; sons, Raymond (Kathy), Robert (Jodee), and Buck (Misty); daughter-in-law, Kimberly Clark; 16 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; special friend, Dave Evanitcka; and a host of family and friends.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Adams Mason Funeral Home (791 East Market Street), where a memorial service will immediately follow at 1 p.m. Pastor Tamara Cole-Wolfe will officiate.

Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home and Crematory (330) 535-9186
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 17, 2019
