Frances Bell Ewing Clark Mull



Frances Bell Ewing Clark Mull, 85, passed away February 14, 2019. She was born June 21, 1933 in Beaver Falls, Pa., the daughter of the late Frank and Ruth Ewing. Retiring in her eighties, she worked hard her whole life to raise her six children and numerous step children. She was like a mother to many and had an open door policy for her home.



In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by eldest son, Paul David Clark; infant daughter, Caroline Ruth; four brothers; an infant sister; and her son-in-law, Buddy Arnold. She is survived by her daughter, Lois J.; sons, Raymond (Kathy), Robert (Jodee), and Buck (Misty); daughter-in-law, Kimberly Clark; 16 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; special friend, Dave Evanitcka; and a host of family and friends.



Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Adams Mason Funeral Home (791 East Market Street), where a memorial service will immediately follow at 1 p.m. Pastor Tamara Cole-Wolfe will officiate.



Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home and Crematory (330) 535-9186 Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 17, 2019