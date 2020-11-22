Frances L. Blanar, age 90, passed away peacefully on November 19, 2020 at the Inn at CoalRidge in Wadsworth, where she had resided the past 2 years. She was born on December 11, 1929 to Anthony and Frances Gradisher and graduated from Barberton High School. Fran was a loving wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She was a long time resident of Norton and retired from Norton City Schools after many years as a teacher's aide and school cook. Fran was a faithful member of St. Nicholas Byzantine Church where she sang in the choir and enjoyed baking. Fran was preceded in death by her dear husband of 44 years, Edward Blanar; brothers, Tony Gradisher and Jim Gradisher (Eleanor). She is survived by daughter, Jamie Smith (Bill Daley); son, Tom Blanar (Carol); granddaughters, Julia Behm (Justin) and Andrea Stroup (Tom Gingery); great grandchildren, Estelle, Gwendolynn, and Donovan Behm; sister-in-law, Rose Gradisher; brothers-in-law, Joe Blanar and Dan Blaner (Nancy); several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Fran will be remembered for her sweetness and positive outlook on life. She always was willing to help and certainly enjoyed the thrill of the hunt for garage sale treasures for herself and others. The family would like to thank the staff at the Inn at CoalRidge for their love and care for Fran, and Life Care Hospice for their assistance over the past week. Visitation will be held at St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, 1051 E. Robinson Ave., Barberton at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, November 23, followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. Interment at St. Nicholas Cemetery. The family asks that you wear a mask and respectfully observe social distancing. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Ohio's Hospice LifeCare, 1900 Akron Rd., Wooster, OH 44691. Condolences and memories can be shared with Fran's family at the funeral home website. Bacher-Norton 330-825-3633