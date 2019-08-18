|
Frances C. Lee Frances C. Lee entered into eternal life on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. She was born on April 24, 1935 in Beckley, West Virignia to the late Minnie and Professor Benjamin T. Clark, Sr. She was a graduate of Stratton High School in Beckley, West Virginia. She was employed as a secretary for Board of Education in Akron, Ohio. She also worked at Lathrop Elementary School and later retired from Sugardale Foods with over 25 years of service. Frances co-hosted a gospel radio program with her husband, ministering the Word of God and inspirational music. Preceded in death by her hsband, Rev. Clennie L. Lee; children, Clennie Lee Jr., Beverly Ledford, Angela Williams, and grandson, Adelbert Williams; Frances leaves to cherish her memories to her children, Francine (Neil) Stevens, Benjamin (Francine) Lee and Samuel (LaVette) Lee; 13 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; and a loyal friend of the family, Donna Harris, and a host of relatives and friends. Services will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 821 The O'Jays Parkway NE, Canton, Ohio 44705. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service, Eulogy by Bishop Emmett J. Lee, Pastor Ernest E. Peachey, Sr. officiating.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 18, 2019