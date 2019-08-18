Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rhoden Memorial Home, Inc.
729 Cherry Avenue NE
Canton, OH 44702
(330) 455-7944
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mount Pleasant Baptist Church
821 The O'Jays Parkway N.E.
Canton, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Mount Pleasant Baptist Church
821 The O'Jays Parkway N.E.
Canton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Lee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances C. Lee


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances C. Lee Obituary
Frances C. Lee Frances C. Lee entered into eternal life on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. She was born on April 24, 1935 in Beckley, West Virignia to the late Minnie and Professor Benjamin T. Clark, Sr. She was a graduate of Stratton High School in Beckley, West Virginia. She was employed as a secretary for Board of Education in Akron, Ohio. She also worked at Lathrop Elementary School and later retired from Sugardale Foods with over 25 years of service. Frances co-hosted a gospel radio program with her husband, ministering the Word of God and inspirational music. Preceded in death by her hsband, Rev. Clennie L. Lee; children, Clennie Lee Jr., Beverly Ledford, Angela Williams, and grandson, Adelbert Williams; Frances leaves to cherish her memories to her children, Francine (Neil) Stevens, Benjamin (Francine) Lee and Samuel (LaVette) Lee; 13 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; and a loyal friend of the family, Donna Harris, and a host of relatives and friends. Services will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 821 The O'Jays Parkway NE, Canton, Ohio 44705. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service, Eulogy by Bishop Emmett J. Lee, Pastor Ernest E. Peachey, Sr. officiating.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now