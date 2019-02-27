Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Frances E. Compton

Frances E. Compton, 90, passed away on February 24, 2019. She enjoyed gardening, making and collecting ceramics, crafting, writing poetry, and babysitting her grandchildren. Her favorite past time was completing wordfind puzzles.

Frances was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Marvin; parents, Jesse and Ida Bryant; sister, Arbutus (Elmer) Perry; brothers, Herbert (Patricia) Bryant, Jennings Bryant, Virgil Bryant, Jesse Bryant; and granddaughter Megan Compton. She is survived by daughter, Brenda (Barry) Tuttle; sons, Ronnie (Rebecca) Compton and Bryan (Carol) Compton; and grandchildren, Gregory Tuttle, Jessica (Keith) Roberts, Jesse Nangle, and Kristina Compton; great-grandsons, Bryson and Owen Roberts; and dear friend, Zella Yerian.

Visitation will be Thursday, February 28 from 4 to 7 p.m. at First Apostolic Pentecostal Church, 199 South Ave., Tallmadge, OH 44278. Funeral service will be Friday, March 1 at 11 a.m, also at the church, Pastor Ken Bulgrin officiating. Interment at Hillside Memorial Park. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 27, 2019
