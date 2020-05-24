) Dorner WADSWORTH -- Frances E. (Bauer) Dorner, 92, of Wadsworth passed away peacefully on May 21, 2020. She was born in Loyal Oak, Ohio on February 1, 1928 to the late Warren F. and Joyce M. Bauer. Frances took great pride in her family, attending countless sporting and other activities for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved tending her beautiful flower gardens, providing a comfortable home, and plenty of delicious, home cooked meals (including her famous pies) for family and friends. Frances loved her family most of all. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 71 years, William E. Dorner, 2018; her cherished grandson, Nicholas Dorner; sisters, Bernice Hillbish, Erma Owston, Miriam Hanna, and brother Richard Bauer. She is survived by children, William C. (Ginny) Dorner of Michigan, Daniel (Becky) Dorner of Florida, and Jane (Jack) Conover of Malvern, Ohio; grandchildren, Brian (Pamela) Conover, Jason (Kelly) Conover, Ben (Deb) Dorner, Tom Dorner, Suzie Dorner, Aaron (Kelly) Dorner; great grandchildren, Madelaine Conover, Abigail Conover, Katrina Conover, and Eliana Dorner; siblings, brother, Weldon Bauer and sister, Lois Hanna. The family wishes to thank Frances' nephew, Robert Dorner for his devotion, caring and constant visits over the past few years. A "special" thanks to all the wonderful nurses and staff at the Inn at CoalRidge who took care of our "Mom" with smiles and loving kindness. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 or at www.parkinson.org, or to Hospice of Western Reserve. Hilliard-Rospert 330-334-1501 www.Hilliardrospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 24, 2020.