Frances Elizabeth Bauer
1937 - 2020
) Frances E. Bauer, 82 of Canal Fulton passed away peacefully Saturday, June 27, 2020. Born on November 15, 1937 in Akron to the late John and Theresa Allrutz, she was a 1955 graduate of Garfield High School, retired from Great Northern Savings and was a member of Hope Lutheran Church. She enjoyed playing cards, beach trips and took pride in her home. In addition to her parents, Frances was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Bauer in 2019; sister, Caroline Allrutz and brother-in-law Larry Lott. Fran is survived by her son, Brent Bauer; daughter, Joni (Robert) Paone; grandchildren, Amanda, Derek, Alexis and Perry; great-granddaughter, Elliana; sister, Mary Lott and brother-in-law Steve Bauer. Private Services were held for the family with burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Akron. www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com, Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
