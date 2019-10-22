|
) McCormick RITTMAN -- Frances Elizabeth (Wells) McCormick, age 80, of Rittman, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019 with her daughter and youngest grandson by her side at Liberty Residence Assisted Living where she resided. Frances was born in Sistersville, West Virginia January 25, 1939 to Earnest "Carl" Wells and Wilma (Grimes) Wells. She graduated from Sistersville High School in 1956, then graduated from Mountain State Business College before moving to Ohio. Frances married Robert Junior McCormick also from West Virginia on April 12, 1959. Frances was close to her family and made the trip "Down Home" any chance she could visit the family farm, class and family reunions, or just spend time where she grew up. She was a life long member of the Church of Christ. She loved to golf, bowl, play cards, share a good piece of pie and coffee with her friends. She loved bragging about her three grandsons to anyone who would listen more than anything. Frances worked full time and retired from Zeneca Specialty Inks in Wadsworth in 2004. Frances was preceded in death by her father, mother, and recently her husband of 60 years, Robert "Bob" McCormick. She is survived by her brother, Larry "Alan" Wells; sister-in-law, Karen "Beth" Wells of Sistersville, West Virginia; daughter Bobbi Schickler, her husband Steve of Wadsworth their three sons, Justin, Andrew, and Nathaniel. We believe that Frances is now with our Lord where she is enjoying that "piece of pie and coffee" with Bob and all whom she loved so dearly. Calling hours will be Wednesday, October 23rd, 2019 4 to 7 p.m. at Hillard Rospert Funeral Home, 174 North Lyman St., Wadsworth, where services will be held Thursday, October 24th, 2019 at 11 a.m., Reverend Carl Dulin officiating. Burial will be at the Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice of the Western Reserve, Medina County. We would like to give special thanks to all Liberty Residence staff. They all loved and cared for Frances like she was their family. Also special thanks to her hospice nurse Lisa and social worker Emily of Hospice of the Western Reserve of Medina County, both of them cared for Frances and Bob. They both have been a great support to our family. Hilliard-Rospert (330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 22, 2019