) McCormick RITTMAN -- Frances Elizabeth (Wells) McCormick, age 80, of Rittman, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019 with her daughter and youngest grandson by her side at Liberty Residence Assisted Living where she resided. Calling hours will be Wednesday, October 23rd, 2019 4 to 7 p.m. at Hillard Rospert Funeral Home, 174 North Lyman St., Wadsworth, where services will be held Thursday, October 24th, 2019 at 11 a.m., Reverend Carl Dulin officiating. Burial will be at the Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice of the Western Reserve, Medina County. Hilliard-Rospert (330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 23, 2019