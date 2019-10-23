Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
(330) 334-1501
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
View Map
Service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances McCormick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Elizabeth McCormick


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Elizabeth McCormick Obituary
) McCormick RITTMAN -- Frances Elizabeth (Wells) McCormick, age 80, of Rittman, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019 with her daughter and youngest grandson by her side at Liberty Residence Assisted Living where she resided. Calling hours will be Wednesday, October 23rd, 2019 4 to 7 p.m. at Hillard Rospert Funeral Home, 174 North Lyman St., Wadsworth, where services will be held Thursday, October 24th, 2019 at 11 a.m., Reverend Carl Dulin officiating. Burial will be at the Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice of the Western Reserve, Medina County. Hilliard-Rospert (330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now