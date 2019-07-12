Home

Elkin Funeral Home
65 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
(814) 725-4511
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
3:00 PM
Village of St. Edward Chapel
Memorial Mass
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
4:00 PM
Village of St. Edward Chapel
Frances Irene Winslow


1922 - 2019
Frances Irene Winslow Obituary
Frances "Pat" Irene Winslow (nee Meyer)

TOGETHER AGAIN

Frances left this world with a personal escort from Jesus directly to the side of her beloved husband Harry. Frances was born and raised in North East, PA by Mary and Henry Meyer along with her twelve siblings that preceded her in death: Bernard (Doris), Dorothy, Florence (Ambrose), Ceil (Victor), Arthur, James, Joseph (Gertrude), Paul (Roland), William (Margaret), Mary (Gary), Joan (Robert), and Father John.

Pat loved to travel the world, enjoyed her work outside the home at the Catholic Service League of Akron, and never saw a bridge or euchre game she didn't like. Pat was an amazing cook, loved to garden, and could pass any evening with a historical or biographical novel.

Harry and Pat moved to Ohio to start a new life in the 50's, prospering and enjoying being adopted 'Buckeyes'. Pat lived a long, rich life full of friends and family, and a true commitment to her faith. She is survived by her daughter, Suzanne Tomko, Cuyahoga Falls, (OH) and son Thomas Winslow of Akron, (OH), and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A life very well-lived, but Pat's passing will leave a giant void in the lives of those that knew her.

A very special thank you to the staff and management at The Village of St. Edward, especially the nursing assistants who were always respectful of Pat's needs 24/7. This appreciation extends to the full staff of Compassionate Care Hospice, simply fantastic in all facets of care.

Friends may call at 3:00, one hour prior to a memorial mass at the Village of St. Edward Chapel on Monday, July 15th at 4:00 p.m.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 12, 2019
