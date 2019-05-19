Frances J. (Frankie) Darden Albanese



On May 16, 2019 we lost our mother. Frankie was a colorful woman who was loved by all who knew her. Born on August 20, 1930, she attended St. Paul Elementary School and graduated from St. Vincent High School in 1948, and St. Thomas School of Nursing in 1951. She was proud of her nursing career and enjoyed maintaining friendships with her nursing colleagues and using her nursing skills to care for others. Frankie will be remembered for her outgoing personality. She enjoyed making new friends and treasured several lifelong friendships. Frankie had a passion for international travel and boasted that she had been to all seven continents. She was a longtime member of St. Matthew Catholic Church.



Frankie was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Michael A. Albanese with whom she shared 46 years of togetherness; mother, Mary Darden; brothers, Tommy, Kenny, and Jimmy Darden; son-in-law, Bob May, and godson, Bill Albanese. She is survived by her children, Joan May, MaryBeth (Jim) Brown, Mick (Terry) Albanese, John (Christine) Albanese, Anne Jakubick, and Ken (Val) Albanese; grandchildren, Michelle (Dave) Coup, Brian May, Molly (Cory) Hindel, Jeffrey Brown, Andrew Brown, Angela Albanese, Maria Albanese, Anthony Albanese, Alison (Todd) Doxsey, Emily Albanese, Johnny Albanese (Paige Hudson), Cassie Jakubick, and Jared Jakubick; great-grandchildren, Camryn and Jayce Coup, Declan and Keegan Hindel, Lennon and William Doxsey; sisters-in-law, Ruth Darden and Pat (King) Albanese; special nephew, Anthony (Cathy) DeLuca, and many nieces and nephews.



The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff at the Hudson Grande Memory Care Unit and the Hospice of the Western Reserve for the loving and compassionate care given to her for the last five 1/2 years.



Calling hours will be Monday, May 20, 5 to 8 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 Canton Road, Akron. Mass of the Christian Burial will be Tuesday, May 21 at 10 a.m. at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Akron. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery immediately following.



To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary