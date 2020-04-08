|
|
Frances "Fran" L. Burkert Frances "Fran" L. Burkert, 74, of Deerfield, passed away at her home on April 5, 2020. Fran was born on January 9, 1946 in Salem to the late George and Mary Jane Burkert. Fran was a member of Old North Church in Canfield. She worked at Kent State University as a Librarian for over 40 years. Fran was a best friend to so many and will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to have her in their life. Fran is survived by her best friend of over 45 years, Arthur Howard Jr. and her two brothers, George (Joan) Burkert and Nicholas (Joan) Burkert. She was preceded in death by her parents. A private family graveside service will take place on Friday at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Rick Enlow officiating. Live Stream services will be available at www.grfuneralhome.com under Fran's obituary beginning at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions to be made to Old North Church, 7105 Herbert Rd., Canfield, Ohio 44406. You may view the obituary and sign the guest register online at www.grfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring, 330-938-2526.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 8, 2020