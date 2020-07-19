Frances L. "Butchie" Homer, 83, of Streetsboro, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Kensington Care Center in Aurora, Ohio. On November 13, 1936, she was born in Perth Amboy, New Jersey to the late John and Frances (Gall) Mizenko. She has lived in Streetsboro since 1992 and was formerly of Twinsburg, where she was a member of St. Cosmas Damian Church. Mrs. Homer was a secretary for the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association in Beachwood. In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by husband , George Homer on February 6, 2002. Survivors include her son, Stephen and his wife Heather of Bedford; her siblings, Marie Fitzke, Dr. John Mizenko and Albert Mizenko. At her requests, cremation has taken place and a memorial mass of Christian burial will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Sts. Cosmas and Damian Church in Twinsburg. Internment to follow at All Saints Cemetery, Northfield, Ohio. They asks that in lieu of flowers family and friends can make contributions to the Catholic TV Network, EWTN. Condolences and memories of Butchie may be shared with her family at www.sscfuneralhomes.com
