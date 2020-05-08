Frances Lucille DeLuca
1937 - 2020
) Frances Lucille DeLuca (Logsdon), passed away in the early hours of May 5, 2020, after suffering a short illness. Born in Akron on February 1, 1937, to Anthony Carl (Jack) and Mary Elizabeth DeLuca, Frances was one of eight children, four of whom survive her. On August 10, 1957, she married Lawrence J. Logsdon Sr., who preceded her in death on April 14, 2015. Together they raised seven children: Catherine Mary Foote, Lawrence J. (Katherine) Logsdon Jr., Karen (Stephen) Carroll, Michael Logsdon, Mary Frances (John) Carroll, John (Laurel) Logsdon, and James Logsdon and lived to enjoy 21 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Frances was a homemaker most of her life. For a decade in the 70's and 80's, she worked for the Akron Public schools, helping special-needs children and adults. She had a gift with people and was well-loved and respected for the care and devotion she gave to those she worked with. In the early 1990s to 2000's, Frances was employed as the Activities Coordinator at the Mount Augustine Regina Health Center in Richfield, Ohio. She enjoyed working with the elderly and, as a devout Catholic, found great joy in caring for the retired priests and nuns who resided at the center. When it came to her children and grandchildren, her love and energy were limitless. As an "Army Wife", she spent many years along-side her husband Larry as they moved to various duty stations. There were some perks to Army life. One aspect she enjoyed was getting to travel the country and the world including an assignment in Germany. She and our father explored quite a bit of Europe during our years there. Nothing brought Fran greater joy than spending time with her family. She was a very devoted and loving mother and provided excellent, loving care in raising her family. Her love for her grandchildren knew no bounds. She delighted in showing up unannounced at her grandchildren's homes with a bag of crafts and "projects." She spent countless hours creating works of art to grace refrigerators, bedroom walls, and the work desks of parents. None of us can look at a Gingerbread House without thinking of her. It is with a heavy heart we let her go. Yet, hearts filled with the joy of knowing she is cradled in the arms of our Lord and has joined our father and friends and family that have gone before her. Isaiah: 43 - "Fear not for I have reclaimed you; I have called you by name. You are mine... For I am the Lord your God. Do not be afraid, for I have called you home." A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10am on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Saint Francis De Sales Parish immediately followed by a burial service at Holy Cross Cemetery in Akron. Given current Covid-19 restrictions, both events are private. The Mass will be broadcast via a live video link made available before the service on the House of Eberhardt Funeral Home's public website (https://www.houseofeberhardtfuneralhome.com/listings). A link to a video memorial will also be published at that website over the next few days. Thank you.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 8, 2020.
May 9, 2020
So very sorry to learn from Karen of your Mother's passing! You all put together a wonderful tribute for her, she is no doubt very proud. My prayers, thoughts, and hugs to all of your families.
Davette
Friend
May 8, 2020
Fran and I graduated together from St. Mary High School in Akron, lost track of each other for several years, and joyfully reconnected when she became involved with the Sisters of Charity of St. Augustine as an Associate and worked in Activities at our motherhouse. She blessed us all with her sparkling warmth and energy, and I personally was blessed by her friendship and her faith. My prayers are with you, her family, at this time.
Sr. CSA
Friend
May 8, 2020
May your memories be warm and gracious and know she is resting with God now. Our sympathies to the family she was blessed to have.
Jeannette Jr.
Friend
May 8, 2020
What a beautifully written obituary for a beautiful person! The photos and memories posted have been so nice and have shared wonderful memories. Our love to all of you!
Scott Galloway
Friend
May 8, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. May God comfort you in this time of need.
Chuck Marcelli
Friend
May 8, 2020
May your Mothers daily practice of Gods love and peace be available to comfort each of you in this time of your great loss.
Brenda Kirk
Friend
May 8, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person with an infectious laugh. Our sympathy to you all and regrets that we will not be able to be there to share this time of remembrance. Our prayers are with you.
Bill & Barb DeLuca
Brother
