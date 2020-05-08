Fran and I graduated together from St. Mary High School in Akron, lost track of each other for several years, and joyfully reconnected when she became involved with the Sisters of Charity of St. Augustine as an Associate and worked in Activities at our motherhouse. She blessed us all with her sparkling warmth and energy, and I personally was blessed by her friendship and her faith. My prayers are with you, her family, at this time.

Sr. CSA

Friend