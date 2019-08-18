|
Frances M. Mann Frances Mae (nee Legazze) Mann, age 94, passed away on August 7, 2019. Frances was the daughter of Thomas Legazze and Sophia (nee Kalafut) (Legazze) Arbogast, as well as the step daughter of George Arbogast. Born March 12, 1925, Frances lived most of her life in Akron, a place she knew well and loved. She spoke fondly of fun times in downtown Akron. In her youth, Frances was a member of St. Michael's Byzantine Catholic Church. In 1944 she married John R. Mann and in January, 1957, they moved to the Detroit, MI, where they raised their four children. Frances returned to Akron in 1974 to live near her mother. For several years she enjoyed working at the Akron City Ballet and later working for Akron City Hospital. She belonged to the Eagles 555 and loved playing cards. Frances always considered her children and raising them, to be the best part of her life. She was a very good mother and her children will miss her greatly. Frances is survived by her children, Carole Chivas of New Baltimore, MI, Deborah Marks of Sunnyvale, CA, John Mann of FL, and Gail Mann of Yorktown, VA.; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews in Akron and elsewhere; former brother-in-law David Mann and her former sister-in-law Suzanne Mann of Akron. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Eckard Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel, 760 E. Market St. with Pastor Joe Burkhardt officiating. Calling hours will be at the funeral home for one hour prior to the service, from 12-1 p.m., burial will take place at St. Michael's Cemetery in Mogadore. Please share your thoughts and condolences by visiting her Tribute Wall at www.eckardbaldwin.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 18, 2019