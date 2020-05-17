Nov. 8, 1928 May 12, 2020 Frances Sawaya passed away peacefully of natural causes on May 12 with her loving family by her side. Born and raised in the Victorian Village area of Columbus to Sadie and Daniel Khoury, she assisted her immigrant parents in their 5 &10Â¢ store. After graduating from Holy Rosary High School and Bliss College, she met and married Al; they moved to NE Ohio, finally settling in West Akron and St. Sebastian's parish. Caring for her five children led Fran to volunteer work with many church-related groups. In 1970, she became parish secretary, a position she held for 23 years. Her involvement with the church increased over her six decades of service and membership in the parish to include the Sanctuary Society, Little Flower Garden Club (past president), and serving as a Eucharistic Minister. She helped coordinate Parish Bereavement luncheons, a ministry she joined after her husband Al passed away. Frances also took over his Board of Elections polling duties. She was a charter member of both Christ Child Society (55 years) and Ronald McDonald House of Akron (30+ years), a member of the National Council of Catholic Women (two Woman of the Year awards, several officer positions), and loved being one of the Hot Dog Ladies. A wonderful cook and seamstress, Frances also enjoyed playing Bridge, golfing, and bowling. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, and friend to many, and will be greatly missed. Preceded in death by her parents, loving husband, Albert R. Sawaya, and siblings, Christine (Dwyer), Daniel, Bertha (Durgham), Moses, Peter, Paul, Joseph, and John, she is survived by her sister, Catherine (Delaney) and sister-in-law, Zelfa Sawaya; her children, Francine (Peter) Glennon, Judine (Tim) Boebel, Albert (Lori) Sawaya II, Nadine (Vicki Silvey) Sawaya, and Corey (Sarah) Sawaya; grandchildren, Julia (Mike) Jolliff, Dana (Mike) Foulds, Katie (Rick) Lavelle, Jenni (Adam) Kunsch, Christine (Steven) Paul, Jessica (Derek) Clinger, Jacob Sawaya, and Nicholas Sawaya; great- grandchildren William, Sadie, Hailey, Ryan, Madelyn, Andrew, Bree, Jack, Russell, and Ryder; many loving nieces and nephews who traveled to visit her. Special thanks from her grateful family to the staff at The Village of St. Edward and Summa Health Hospice for exceptional care. A private burial was held on May 14th. A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Fran's name to Ronald McDonald House of Akron, 141 W. State St., Akron; The Village of St. Edward Foundation, 3131 Smith Rd., Fairlawn and Christ Child Society of Akron, P.O. Box 13411, Akron 44334.