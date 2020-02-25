Home

Frances M. Senko, 95, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020 at The Merriman. She was born in Carrollton, Ohio, was employed by Goodyear for 10 years and retired from Mobile Meals (Mason Park). Frances was a member of the Polish-American Club, Sons of Herman and was very active in the Central Hower PTA. She was preceded in death by her father, Jesse Raymond Albaugh; mother and step-father, Dora E. (Gantz) and Arbie E. Semple and husband, Andrew. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Deborah Senko; grandson, Chris (Charity) Senko; sister and brother-in-law, Helen and William Wise; and best friend, Mary Jane Cox. The family would like to thank the staff at The Merriman for her care over the past several years. Also, a thank you to Summa Hospice for their care these past several months. Private Burial has taken place at Rose Hill Burial Park in Fairlawn. A Memorial Dinner for Family and Friends will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Merriman Good Life Foundation ("TMGLF"), 209 Merriman Rd., Akron, Ohio 44303 or at www.tmglfoundation.org (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, Akron)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 25, 2020
