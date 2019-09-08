Home

Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Greenlawn Cemetery
Frances Majorie Mautlin


1927 - 2019
Frances Majorie Mautlin Obituary
Frances Marjorie Matulin Frances Marjorie Matulin, 92, of Naples, FL went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 23, 2019. Frances Majorie Matulin, born on January 31, 1927 in Mansfield, Ohio, was the daughter of Mike and Elizabeth Matulin and was a longtime resident of Akron, Ohio (New Franklin). Frances is survived by her brother, Fred Matulin of Tucson, AZ. A memorial service and interment will be held on Friday, September 13 at 11:00 a.m. at Greenlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of Naples, Florida, 1095B Whippoorwill Ln., Naples, FL 34105.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Sept. 8 to Sept. 10, 2019
