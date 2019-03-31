Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
(330) 724-1281
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Marziale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Marziale


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Frances Marziale Obituary
Frances

"Jenny" Marziale (Varca)

REUNITED

Frances "Jenny" (Varca) Marziale, 97, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Gables of Hudson.

Jenny was born January 28, 1922 to Frank and Teresa (Girimonte) Varca in Lumberport, W. Va. and had been an area resident most of her life.

She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church.

Jenny was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Al, in 1990; her siblings, Auggie Varca, Pat Varca, Mary Dadisman and Rose Kremer. She is survived by her children, Tom (Tracy Balmer) Marziale, Theresa Marziale and Monica (Tom) Marcinkoski; grandchildren, Shane Smith and Jenna and Alena Marcinkoski; seven great grandchildren; sister, Eva Tilenni and many beloved nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Jenny's life will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St., Akron Ohio where the family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until the time of the service. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now