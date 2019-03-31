|
REUNITED
Frances "Jenny" (Varca) Marziale, 97, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Gables of Hudson.
Jenny was born January 28, 1922 to Frank and Teresa (Girimonte) Varca in Lumberport, W. Va. and had been an area resident most of her life.
She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church.
Jenny was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Al, in 1990; her siblings, Auggie Varca, Pat Varca, Mary Dadisman and Rose Kremer. She is survived by her children, Tom (Tracy Balmer) Marziale, Theresa Marziale and Monica (Tom) Marcinkoski; grandchildren, Shane Smith and Jenna and Alena Marcinkoski; seven great grandchildren; sister, Eva Tilenni and many beloved nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Jenny's life will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St., Akron Ohio where the family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until the time of the service. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 31, 2019