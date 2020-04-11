|
Frances Pules passed away on April 8, 2020. Fran was born in Akron, OH and graduated from West High School. She had been employed with a major developer in property management for many years. She enjoyed helping others and over the years worked as a volunteer with Jewish Family Service. She was a member of Temple Israel, a life member of Hadassah and a member of ORT. Fran was someone who loved spending time with family. She was thoughtful, warm and had a great sense of humor. She was preceded in death by her husband, Maurice Pules; her long-time companion, Herbert Fisher of Canton, OH, and her sisters, Goldie Cohen and Shirley Wagan. She leaves behind her loving family including: daughter, Penny Pules of Gahanna, OH, Debra (Fisher) and Harvey Goldstein of Minneapolis, MN and Beth (Fisher) and Jean-Yves Kainic of Riverwoods, IL and grandchildren, Anne, Jenna and Jacob Kainic. Graveside services were held on Friday, April 10, 2020. In lieu of other remembrances, the family suggests donations to the of Greater East Ohio Area or your favorite charitable organization.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 11, 2020