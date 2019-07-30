|
|
Frances R.
Adkins
Frances R. Adkins, 80, passed away July 26, 2019. Born in Akron, she was a Stow resident for over 45 years. Preceded in death by her husband, Joe; parents; sons, Scott and Robert; grandchildren, Maggie Guinn and Daniel Adkins and brother Jimmy Coker, she is survived by daughters, Margaret (Chuck) Guinn, and Tammy (Pat) Sumego; ten grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; sister, Candy (Terry) Nagy and brothers, John and Sam Coker.
Friends are invited to Redmon Funeral Home for visitation Wednesday, 5 to 8 p.m., where Pastor Jim Case will conduct service Thursday, 11:30 a.m.. Interment Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to the Hattie Larlham Foundation, 9772 Diagonal Road, Mantua, 44255.
(REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 30, 2019