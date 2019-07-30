Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
View Map
Service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:30 AM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
View Map
Frances R. Adkins Obituary
Frances R.

Adkins

Frances R. Adkins, 80, passed away July 26, 2019. Born in Akron, she was a Stow resident for over 45 years. Preceded in death by her husband, Joe; parents; sons, Scott and Robert; grandchildren, Maggie Guinn and Daniel Adkins and brother Jimmy Coker, she is survived by daughters, Margaret (Chuck) Guinn, and Tammy (Pat) Sumego; ten grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; sister, Candy (Terry) Nagy and brothers, John and Sam Coker.

Friends are invited to Redmon Funeral Home for visitation Wednesday, 5 to 8 p.m., where Pastor Jim Case will conduct service Thursday, 11:30 a.m.. Interment Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to the Hattie Larlham Foundation, 9772 Diagonal Road, Mantua, 44255.

(REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 30, 2019
