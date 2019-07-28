|
Francheon
"Fran" C Mann
Francheon "Fran" Charmaine (Casey) Mann, age 88, of Palmyra, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019.
Friends will be received at the Wood-Kortright-Borkoski Funeral Home, 703 E. Main St., Ravenna, on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the funeral service beginning at 12 p.m. with Pastor Susan Woodall officiating. Interment will follow at West Cemetery in Palmyra.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 28, 2019