Wood-Kortright-Borkoski Funeral Home
703 East Main Street
Ravenna, OH 44266
(330) 296-6436
Francheon C. Mann


1930 - 2019
Francheon C. Mann Obituary
Francheon

"Fran" C Mann

Francheon "Fran" Charmaine (Casey) Mann, age 88, of Palmyra, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019.

Friends will be received at the Wood-Kortright-Borkoski Funeral Home, 703 E. Main St., Ravenna, on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the funeral service beginning at 12 p.m. with Pastor Susan Woodall officiating. Interment will follow at West Cemetery in Palmyra.

For full obituary and to send condolences please visit www.wood-kortright-borkoski.com.

(Wood-Kortright-Borkoski 330-296-6436)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 28, 2019
