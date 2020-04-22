Home

Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
1:00 PM
Glendale Cemetery
Francine McClain


1955 - 2020
Francine McClain Obituary
McClain, 65, passed away on April 12, 2020. She was born on February 14, 1955 in Akron, Ohio to Ida Hill and W.C McClain. Francine dedicated her life to helping others. She worked in the health care field for many years. Francine was preceded in death by Ida Hill (mother), W.C McClain (father), Donald McClain (brother), Mary, Katie, Addie and Pearl (aunts). She leaves to cherish her memory, her son, Kenneth McClain; granddaughters, Brianna McClain, Jordan Woods and Riley Hanson; sisters, Margaret Duncan, Sharon and Detrice Ferrell; brothers, Kenneth McClain, Timothy Mcclain and Emmerson McClain; close friends, Melissa Jackson, David Bushner and many other friends, loved ones and relatives. Graveside service will be held Friday at 1:00 p.m. at Glendale Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family in c/o Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 22, 2020
