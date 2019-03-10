Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Grace Baptist Church
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Baptist Church
704 N. Firestone Blvd.
Akron,, OH
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Hillside Memorial Park
Francis A. Santee, 88, went home to be with the Lord on March 7, 2019 after a brief illness.

He worked at Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. from 1970-1996 as a finish carpenter and also built many houses in the area. Francis loved singing and sang with many gospel groups throughout his lifetime. He was greatly loved and will be missed by all.

Francis was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Norma Santee, and his first wife, Margaret Nell Thompson. He is survived by his wife, Betty JoAnn (Brooks, Porter) Santee; daughters, Elizabeth Ann (Donald), Barbara Sue (Karl); step children, Roy (Betty), Roger (Judy), Laurie, Steve; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; sister, Norma Jean (David) and nieces and nephews.

Calling hours 3 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. Funeral service 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 13 at Grace Baptist Church, 704 N. Firestone Blvd., Akron, with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment at Hillside Memorial Park to follow.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 10, 2019
