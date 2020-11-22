Francis A. "Frank" Szarnicki, 78, passed away November 19, 2020. He was born in Natrona, PA to the late Francis and Xavier Szarnicki and moved to Akron after graduating high school. Frank was a 5-year member of the famed Washington Generals, traveling the world to entertain fans with the Harlem Globetrotters. He retired from the County of Summit, working multiple positions including the juvenile court as a bailiff and in the Weights and Measures department, and was a loving Foster Parent for 14 years. He was a member of Blessed Trinity Catholic Church (formerly St. Martha). Frank never met a stranger and enjoyed talking to everyone he met, and he will be deeply missed. In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by children, Michael, Tracey and Brian; brother, Robert; and sister, Patricia. He is survived by his wife, Beverly; children, Russ (Denise), Deborah, Larry, Rebecca, Kimberly (Richard) Bromley and Rachel (Mahmoud); grandchildren, Brandon, Christopher, Ashley, Jack, David, Paige, Michael, Laney and Allie, and Ahab; and many loving relatives and friends. Calling hours will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Eckard Baldwin Funeral Home and Chapel, 760 E. Market St. The funeral mass will be Tuesday, November 24 at 10 a.m. at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, 300 E. Tallmadge Rd. Interment at Rose Hill Burial Park. Please share your thoughts and condolences by visiting his Tribute Wall at www.eckardbaldwin.com