Francis Barry Jacobs



12/30/1943 - 2/27/2019



He was born in Birmingham, England during World War II. His father, Jack Jacobs, helped develop new Radar technology, and also worked for Timex Watches.



His mum, Esther, was native to London, England. Francis Barry had one older brother, Tony.



Barry was a lifelong entrepreneur. His passion for businesses started with model airplanes, as a young boy. He owned a restaurant in England "The Devil's Pancake", where he served famous celebrities such as the Rolling Stones. His other ventures included a dress shop, TV repairs, and chemical enterprises. He had a successful innovative business in the shatterproof lighting industry, which was his passion.



Barry was a natural leader, an amazing businessman, and CEO. He was an avid humanitarian, contributing to saving the manatees, and many other species. He has sponsored different children from overseas. He possessed a love of history, science fiction, table tennis, chess, stained glass, gardening, traveling, art, and he had a true love of anything nature. His British humor was infectious, and he had a knack for witty banter. He was a fierce competitor and welcomed every challenge.



He was one of a kind, truly unique, and special in every way. Barry is the beloved father to four daughters, Joanne Labrow (Mark Corani), Electra Jacobs (Robert Buchta), Dayna Jacobs (Nick Onderak) and Nikki Jacobs (Robert Aridano); grandfather to Dayna's children, Brianna and Aidan Jacobs.



Barry was a renaissance man. He had passion for life, creativity, experiences, travel, learning, love of family and friends, and made his journey on this earth an extraordinary one. We know he is now traveling on a new adventure throughout the universe!



The family will receive friends on Friday, March 8 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home of Green, 4178 Massillon Road (corner of Massillon and Steese Roads, entrance off Steese), where a funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals at www.aspca.org. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary