Francis "Frank" Dujanovic 11/29/1939 06/04/2020 Today we lost my Sailor of 60 years. He was a Patriot. Frank was born in Barberton, Ohio and was a 1957 graduate of Archbishop Hoban High School's first graduating class. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he was a Gunner's Mate on the USS Benner, a destroyer class ship. Frank was a Navy Atomic Veteran who took an active part in 28 atomic bomb detonations in the Marshall Islands of Enewetak Atoll and Bikini in the South Pacific. He was a veteran of the Taiwan Formosa Crises, when China attacked the islands in the Formosa Straits in 1958. After being honorably discharged, he was employed by and retired from Babcock & Wilcox Co. as a supervisor for 30 years. Frank was a lifetime member of Disabled Veterans National Foundation. One of his biggest jobs in life was his love of family. To cherish his memory, he leaves his loving wife, "His Annie" who still has hundreds of letters he wrote to her from inside his gun mount while overseas. His son, Frank, the woodsman; son, James (Stephanie) his Navy consultant; son, Mark (Florenza), his "computer genius"; and his dearest daughter, Maryann (Dr. Eugene Petrilla) - our RN specialist; his brother, George (Barbara) - his best friend and sailor; his sister, MaryAnn Dujanovic of the Divine Redeemer Academy. He was also a loving grandfather to 14 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Frank was preceded in death by his parents, George and Mary; sisters, Bernadette Hornacek, Diane Marie, and Marguerite Holben. A Memorial Mass will be held for family and friends at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Prince of Peace Parish, 1263 Shannon Ave. in Barberton. Burial with military honors will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Archbishop Hoban High School, One Holy Cross Blvd., Akron, Ohio 44306