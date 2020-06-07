Francis Dujanovic
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Francis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Francis "Frank" Dujanovic 11/29/1939 06/04/2020 Today we lost my Sailor of 60 years. He was a Patriot. Frank was born in Barberton, Ohio and was a 1957 graduate of Archbishop Hoban High School's first graduating class. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he was a Gunner's Mate on the USS Benner, a destroyer class ship. Frank was a Navy Atomic Veteran who took an active part in 28 atomic bomb detonations in the Marshall Islands of Enewetak Atoll and Bikini in the South Pacific. He was a veteran of the Taiwan Formosa Crises, when China attacked the islands in the Formosa Straits in 1958. After being honorably discharged, he was employed by and retired from Babcock & Wilcox Co. as a supervisor for 30 years. Frank was a lifetime member of Disabled Veterans National Foundation. One of his biggest jobs in life was his love of family. To cherish his memory, he leaves his loving wife, "His Annie" who still has hundreds of letters he wrote to her from inside his gun mount while overseas. His son, Frank, the woodsman; son, James (Stephanie) his Navy consultant; son, Mark (Florenza), his "computer genius"; and his dearest daughter, Maryann (Dr. Eugene Petrilla) - our RN specialist; his brother, George (Barbara) - his best friend and sailor; his sister, MaryAnn Dujanovic of the Divine Redeemer Academy. He was also a loving grandfather to 14 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Frank was preceded in death by his parents, George and Mary; sisters, Bernadette Hornacek, Diane Marie, and Marguerite Holben. A Memorial Mass will be held for family and friends at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Prince of Peace Parish, 1263 Shannon Ave. in Barberton. Burial with military honors will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Archbishop Hoban High School, One Holy Cross Blvd., Akron, Ohio 44306





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
Prince of Peace Parish
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved