Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
West View Healthy Living
1715 Mechanicsburg
Wooster, OH
Francis Leroy Steele

Francis Leroy Steele Obituary
Francis Leroy Steele, 90, of Wooster, died November 11th at West View Healthy Living, in Wooster. A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, November 19th, at 10:30 a.m. at West View Healthy Living with Kirk Fairhurst officiating. Inurnment will be at Sherwood Memorial Gardens, where military rites will be held. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to West View Healthy Living, 1715 Mechanicsburg, Wooster, OH 44691. Francis was born August 9, 1929 in Coshocton to Alonzo Moses and Mary Schollnmaker Steele. Francis served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He married Betty Raudebaugh on April 7th,1951. Francis worked in transportation for Akron and Chicago Transport, Motor Freight Express, and Central Transport. Francis was a member of Zion Lutheran Church of Wooster. Francis was a member of Ebenzer Lodge of Wooster, Shriners International, and the American Legion post 68. Francis will be deeply missed by his wife of 69 years; son, Timothy Lee Steele; three grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Francis was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Alberta Barns, Mina Burt, Bonny Funk, Hazel Stewart.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 14, 2019
