Francis "Frank" "Mort" Martter



Francis "Frank" or "Mort" Martter, 82, passed away on May 19, 2019 after a short stay in hospice.



Born in Akron, Mort attended The University of Akron where he joined the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity and met many of his life-long friends along with his wife of 58 years. He earned his math degree, graduating with honors from Kent State University, and started his career at McDonnell Douglas in St. Louis shortly after getting married. Upon returning to Akron he continued in the burgeoning computer field and worked at Alside, Chrysler, Hewlett-Packard and Honeywell before starting his own systems analysis business, Professional Data Services.



Always active, Mort was a long-time member of the YMCA and a force on the handball court. "Captain Frank" was an avid catamaran and monohull sailor, learning to sail on local lakes, and sailing for nearly 40 years on Lake Erie. He, his family, and friends enjoyed many summers on the water and around the Sandusky area, sharing his sense of humor and zest for life. In retirement he also took up gardening and volunteered with the Gardening Committee of his church, St. Paul's Episcopal Church. He also spent much time enjoying walks on local trails and at the dog park with his dogs Bailey and Joey.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Karl and Augusta Martter; in-laws, Helen and Frank "Chi Chi" Bianchi; daughter, Renee Martter; and sister, Carol Fuquay.



He will be greatly missed by his wife, Phyllis; son, John (Kim); daughter, Andrea (Christopher); grandchildren, Lauren and Aaron; brother and sister-in-law, Frank and Judy Bianchi; extended family and friends, especially his sailboat partner, Jerry Ervin.



Calling hours will be held 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home, 39 S. Miller Rd. in Fairlawn. Rev. Mark J. Pruitt will officiate funeral services 11 a.m. Saturday, May 25th at St. Paul's Episcopal Church.



Donations may be made to the Junior Sailors program at Sandusky Sailing Club (814 E Water St., Sandusky, OH 44870), St. Paul's Episcopal Church (1361 W. Market St, Akron, OH 44313), or the Justin T. Rogers Hospice Care Center (3358 Ridgewood Rd, Akron, OH 44333). Published in Akron Beacon Journal from May 23 to May 24, 2019