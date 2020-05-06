11/13/1958-04/27/2020 Francis E. (Frank) Trunck, 61, passed suddenly on April 27, 2020. Frank was born and raised in Akron, OH. He attended St. Martha and Harris Elementary Schools, and Jennings and Litchfield Junior High Schools. He graduated from St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in 1977, with a dedication to football, where he was selected as a member of the City-County All-Star football championship. Frank enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1978. He served as an Infantryman, Mortarman, NBC (Nuclear, Biological and Chemical) Specialist and MP (Military Police). Frank served on active duty for six years, during that time he was on multiple deployments. Two of those deployments serving in operations in Beirut, Lebanon. Frank was assigned to the vanguard in the Grenada operation, which garnered him the cover photo in the US News and Worlds report magazine. Serving State side and overseas, Frank was a fierce warrior on the battlefield and well-respected NCO (Non-Commissioned Officer) by those he led and those he fought with. Frank's conduct and character was acknowledged by being awarded the Navy Unit Commendation, Combat Action Ribbon, Marine Corps Expeditionary Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, Humanitarian Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, 2nd Award Meritorious Mast, Letter of Commendation, 4th Award Rifle Expert Badge and Pistol Marksmanship Badge. Frank was a dedicated, hard-working employee over the years. After moving to North Carolina, a place he loved, he began a successful career as Construction Manager for Cypress Creek Renewables. Prior to this, Frank spent 25 years with C.T. Taylor Construction Company as the Commercial Construction Field Supervisor. Frank's co-workers and peers respected his work ethic, drive, and leadership. Preceded in death by his father, William H. Trunck; grandparents, Francis E. Trunk and Sarah MacDonald Trunk of Saint Mary's, WV. Giussepe and Pia D'Andrea of Akron, OH. He was also preceded in death by numerous aunts and uncles, and cousin, Anthony D'Andrea. Frank is survived by his wife of 38 years, Karen M. (Earegood) Trunck, and their children and grandchildren, Francis G. (Margaret Myers, and their son and daughter Francis J. and Genevieve M.), Robert W. (Carrie Linden and their son Benjamin H.), and Emily A. (Dylan M. Hildebrandt and their son Ryan M.). As well, he is survived by his wife's family, the Earegood family of Michigan; survived by his mother, Marceline T. D'Andrea Trunck; brother, William H. (Sun), and children Jason, William and Marceline; brother, Joseph P.; sister, Ann Marie, sister, Karen L. Trunck Braucci (husband Kevin Stout), and her son Richard; survived by Uncle John Trunk (Jenifer), Aunt Barbara Jean Trunk Haught (Chip), Aunt Joyce Trunk Faller (Joe). Aunt Elizabeth Kelly (Mike, deceased), Aunt Donna D'Andrea (Gino, deceased). Frank also leaves a large and caring family of loving cousins. Services have not been finalized. Services entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home, Richlands, N. Carolina. Memory from brother, Joseph Trunck: As Frank's youngest brother and fellow Marine, I was both lucky and unlucky enough to be stationed with and serve alongside him at Camp Lejune. Being attached to support his unit 2/8 (2nd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment) we trained together in various operations. I was lucky to witness his professionalism in the way he conducted himself as a warrior and just how serious he accepted and practiced his duties, that's who he was in the field and I knew he was setting an example for me. One such time period my platoon supported Frank and his squad while they conducted operations competing in his long "Super Squad" Competition. I witnessed first hand the dedication and skills of a true Marine and warrior, I never told him, but he impressed me greatly. I once questioned his seriousness during one training operation. Frank was the NCOIC (non-commissioned officer in charge) of running Marines through NBC training, part of that training being participating in the gas chamber (first hand exposure to CS gas) and this was the unlucky part. At that time, I was a Sgt. (Sargent) so I sauntered up to my big brother and Cpl. and said, "so I don't have to go to the gas chamber, right?...Frank looked at me and said, "get back in line, everyone goes through, brother or Sgt, your a is going through". The seriousness in which he operated dictated he was not handing out any favors to anyone, again, I never told him, but I respected that greatly. Frank was an "alpha wolf" as a man and a "fierce Marine" on the battlefield, but with that intensity and intelligence grew a "gentle giant". Frank melted with the arrival of his grandchildren, listening to Frank as he spoke to me of his and Karen's grandchildren, brought a smile to my face and joy to my heart. It was testimony that this once dynamic warrior had now accepted a greater duty of Grandfather, a title that brought happiness and love and it was a pleasure to hear and witness. Semper Fi my brother!







