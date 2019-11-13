|
Francis William Martz, "Bill," 80, of Cuyahoga Falls, passed away on November 10, 2019. Bill was born in Akron, OH on March 1, 1939, son of the late Charles and Margaret Jane Martz. He was a 1957 graduate of Cuyahoga Falls High School. Bill was a proud veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, and he also spent many years in the Marine Corps Reserve. He went on to become the Owner/Operator of Martz Mold and Machine, from which he retired in 2019 when the business sold. Bill enjoyed boating and was a life member of the Akron Sail & Power Squadron. He was also a member of the Masonic Star Lodge No. 187, First United Methodist Church, and enjoyed fishing in his spare time. Bill was most proud of the log cabin he and his wife built on Lake Erie, where they entertained many family and friends. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his loving wife, Judith Ann Martz; brothers, Larry and Dennis Martz and sister, Karen Leisenring. He will be dearly missed by his children, David (Diane) Martz, Patricia Ann Case and Mary Beth (Tony, Jr.) Contessa; grandchildren, Jessie (Jon) Brown, Mathew Contessa, Samantha Murray, Nicole Murray and Ryan Case; great-grandchildren, Jonathan Brown and Sami Bella Murray; sister, Susan Kain; sister-in-law, Marcia Martz; special niece, Terri Schrey; many friends in the community and along Lake Erie, and also many extended family members. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 4-7 pm at Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, where the funeral service will also be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 10 am. He will be laid to rest at Northlawn Memorial Gardens with military honors. The family wishes to extend special thanks to Summa Hospice, especially Donald and Kerry for their exceptional care, love and support, and also to the Gardens of Western Reserve for their compassionate care over the years. To leave a special message for the family online or view the tribute video, please visit www.CliffordShoemaker.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 13, 2019