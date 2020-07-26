) Francisca Maria Villalba (nee Pinelli) of Silver Lake, passed away peacefully on July 16, 2020 in Haleiwa Hawaii surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late Abdon E. Villalba M.D. of 63 years; Dearest Mother of Dr. Maria Devera of Haleiwa, Dr. Karen Douglass of Shaker Heights, Helen Boehlefeld MS, RN of Brecksville, and Enrique F. Villalba of Silver Lake: Dearest Grandmother to Jessica Devera, Jordan Devera MA, Tiffany Vanjo, Nicholas Villalba DVM, Anthony Villalba MA, Aaron Boehlefeld, Erika Boehlefeld BSN, RN, Robert Douglass MS, Francisca Douglass and Dearest Great-Grand mother of Lilyana Devera and Giovanni and Viviana Vanjo. She will be missed by her brother, Dr. Jose Pinelli (Kristen), sister-in-law Teresa "Tita" Civera Pinelli, wife of late Hugo A. Pinelli and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Her true passion was loving and caring for her family. She dedicated her life to making a beautiful home for her family. She was always gracious in caring for others, always putting others before herself. Her gentle and loving manner reflected in all her relationships. Her home was always maintained impeccably and was always filled with flowers, particularly red geraniums and herbs from her gardens. Francisca loved her home and sharing it with family and friends. She loved to host large gatherings. Her events were unique in that she prepared all the food herself with attention to details, as if it was an art form. Francisca and Abdon were fortunate to have a group of very close friends for over 50 years and to have traveled the world. Francisca was born in Rosario Argentina and was enrolled in dental school when she met the love of her life, Abdon. She moved to the United States with her late husband for his career. Abdon's medical practice in Akron/Cuyahoga Falls, was managed by Francisca. Although Francisca dedicated many decades in support of their patients, she also volunteered at the International Institute of Akron and local Akron Hospitals. We will be forever grateful to all her caregivers as well as her hospice team. She will truly be missed as a role model and matriarch of the family, our "Nona." Private Services will be held for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Dr. Abdon and Francisca Villalba Memorial Fund, First Hawaiian Bank, Haleiwa Branch, 66-135 Kamehameha Hwy, Haleiwa, HI 96712-1420







