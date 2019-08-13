|
|
Francisco "Pancho" Cid After living a gratitude-filled life, Francisco "Pancho" Cid, 87, passed away peacefully on August 10, 2019 surrounded by those he loved. Born in Havana, Cuba, he often recounted stories of the island's beauty. In 1964, he married the love of his life, Avelina C. Menor. Together they built a beautiful life filled with hope, commitment and selfless love. In 1968, Francisco, Avelina and Maria, their two-year-old daughter, immigrated to the United States to escape a communist regime. As a family, they lived in Richmond, Virginia creating many happy memories surrounded by family and friends. Through their faith, sacrifice and perseverance they lived the American Dream. After retiring from Westvaco Corporation, Francisco and Avelina moved to Akron, Ohio to live alongside their beloved daughter, Maria and son-in-law, Paul Miller, and their grandchildren, Lauren, Carson and Campbell. Being their "Abuelo" was truly the joy of his life. Francisco was a loving husband, father, Abuelo, and friend who will be deeply missed. While a soft-spoken man, his valor, wisdom, faithfulness, and sense of humor spoke volumes to all those that knew him. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 4019 Manchester Rd., Akron, Ohio 44319. Family and friends may call on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the mass at the church. Interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Francis de Sales Parish School, 4009 Manchester Rd., Akron, OH 44319. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 13, 2019