Frank A. Dellapa



Frank A. Dellapa, age 83, passed away May 18, 2019. He was born February 6, 1936 in Center Twp., Pennsylvania to James and Mary Dellapa.



Frank worked several years at Medina Auto Mall and was a member and an usher at St. Augustine Church in Barberton. He enjoyed spending time with family, especially during their Sunday dinners. He enjoyed golf and was a fan of the Cleveland Browns and Indians.



Preceded in death by parents; sisters, Rose (Ted) Myzwinski and



Betty Dellapa; and brothers, William (Darlene) Dellapa.



Survived by his wife of 56 years, Virginia M. Dellapa; daughter, Gina (Tony) Pappas; grandchildren, Anthony, Kaile and Alaina Pappas; sisters, Margaret Taylor of Pennsylvania and Janet Hall of California; nieces and nephews, Ted (Gayle), AnnMarie (Dan), Sue (John), Debi (Mark),



Kathy (Carl), Scott



(Janice) and Cindy



(Rollie); and several extended family and friends.



Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, May 24, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Augustine Church, 204 6th St. NW, Barberton, OH 44203. Interment with military honors will be Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, 10175 Rawiga Rd., Seville, OH 44273.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Augustine Church. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary