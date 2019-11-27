Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blessed Trinity Church
300 E. Tallmadge Ave.
Akron, OH 44310
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Blessed Trinity Church
300 E. Tallmadge Ave.
Akron, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Blessed Trinity Church
300 E. Tallmadge Ave.
Akron, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Grismer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank A. Grismer


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank A. Grismer Obituary
TOGETHER AGAIN Frank A. Grismer, 83, passed away peacefully Saturday, November 23, 2019. Frank was born in New Castle, Indiana on July 23, 1936 to Leonard and Mary Grismer. They moved to Akron where he spent most of his life. Frank worked at Grismer's Religious Gifts, after graduating from St. Mary's High School, until 1961. He then went to work for the United States Post Office. He left there in 1973 to work for the Cuyahoga County Metro Parks until he retired in 1990. In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by his wife, Bernice of 60 years; brother, Bud; sisters, Lois Johnson and Ann Durkee. Frank is survived by his daughter, Sharon Hamilton; sons, Dan (Karen), Mark and Ted; brother, Pat (June) Grismer; sister-in-law, MaryAnn Grismer and brother-in-law, Jim Johnson; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Blessed Trinity Church, 300 E. Tallmadge Ave., Akron. Friends will be received one hour prior to the mass at the church. Cremation has taken place.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -