TOGETHER AGAIN Frank A. Grismer, 83, passed away peacefully Saturday, November 23, 2019. Frank was born in New Castle, Indiana on July 23, 1936 to Leonard and Mary Grismer. They moved to Akron where he spent most of his life. Frank worked at Grismer's Religious Gifts, after graduating from St. Mary's High School, until 1961. He then went to work for the United States Post Office. He left there in 1973 to work for the Cuyahoga County Metro Parks until he retired in 1990. In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by his wife, Bernice of 60 years; brother, Bud; sisters, Lois Johnson and Ann Durkee. Frank is survived by his daughter, Sharon Hamilton; sons, Dan (Karen), Mark and Ted; brother, Pat (June) Grismer; sister-in-law, MaryAnn Grismer and brother-in-law, Jim Johnson; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Blessed Trinity Church, 300 E. Tallmadge Ave., Akron. Friends will be received one hour prior to the mass at the church. Cremation has taken place.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 27, 2019