Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Frank A. Hagenbush Obituary
Frank A. Hagenbush, 90, passed away December 3, 2019. Born in Akron, and raised in Portage Lakes, Frank had lived in Akron for most of his life. He served in the Korean War, and retired in 1991 after 44 years of service from the Akron Beacon Journal. Frank attended The Chapel and was a member Akron Lodge #83 F&AM. He loved to hunt and the challenge of many hobbies. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Florence Hagenbush; son, Don Hagenbush; and sister, Jean E. Hunter. Frank is survived by his wife, Sarah; sons, Jon (Stephanie) Hagenbush of Norton and Jim (Kim) Hagenbush of North Carolina; seven grandchildren; three great grandchildren; sister, Lorraine Fox of North Canton. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday, December 9, 2019 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave., (On the Historic Tallmadge Circle). Funeral Services will be 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home with Pastor Jim Mitchell officiating. Interment will take place at Tallmadge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Stewart's Caring Place, 2955 W. Market St., Akron, OH 44333.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 8, 2019
