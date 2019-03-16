|
Frank A. Jeglic
Frank A. Jeglic passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019
Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 11 a.m., Monday, March 18, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 272 Broad St., Wadsworth.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to mass from 10 to 11 a.m., Monday in the East Nave of the Church.
The family suggests memorial contributions to the Sacred Heart School Endowment fund in lieu of flowers.
Hilliard-Rospert
(330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 16, 2019