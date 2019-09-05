|
|
Frank A. Wrobel NORTON/BARBERTON -- We lost another good man. Frank Allen Wrobel passed away on September 3, 2019. Frank was born in Barberton, but spent his early years in Norton, graduating with a record of perfect attendance, in 1970. He then attended Kent State University, and while next attending San Bernardino Valley College he worked on one of the country's first computerized Classification Hump Yards for Southern Pacific Railroad in Colton, California. He then spent time hitchhiking and hopping freight trains around the West, back when it was still safe. He played bass guitar in numerous local bands. As a partnering entrepreneur he co-founded the Allen Keith Construction Company, the Doylestown Animal Clinic, Barley's Restaurant and Henry Banks' Cafe in Barberton, where he and his partners completed ground up restorations on two of the town's most important historical structures. They are now prominent parts of the Entertainment District. He also helped edit and proofread a few books for the Barberton Historical Society, and spent years as a board member of the Neighborhood Conservation Service. In 1981 he returned to West End Hardware, the business founded by his Great Grandmother in 1917. He was almost always there to lend a helping hand to anyone in need, and his accomplishments were recognized when he was selected to be the Grand Marshall of the Labor Day Parade in 2014. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank C. and Mary; his Mother-in-law, Celesta Weingart; brothers-in-law, Rick Blind, William Goff, and Jeff Weingart; and his sister-in-law, Trina Weingart. Survivors include his sisters, Rosemary Goff and Jane (Phil) Power; nephews, Michael Goff, Chad Blind, Eric Blind and their families; Father-in-law, Claire (Audrey) Weingart; his sister-in-law, Cathy (John) Barton, brothers-in-law, Jon (Judy) Weingart, Jerry (Karen) Weingart, Joel (Amy) Weingart, Jason (Trina) Weingart, son Tim (Tina) Hoffman, daughter, Becky (Eric) Glista and their families, and his best friend and soulmate, wife Cindy. Frank would like to thank Dr. Sandhu and her Oncology Staff, the Staff at West End Hardware, Dan and Debbie Hanlon, Larry and Kim Okolish, Regina and Scott Brown, Gary and Sue Williams, John Marsek, Bill Boa, Larry Jenkins, Jeff Orr, Jim Moore, the Ballard, Crookston, Zelovic, and the Spring families, Pastor Combs, Mike Dannemiller, Father Jackson, and a list of patrons and friends that is much too large to include here. You all know how much you have enriched Frank's journey. Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 1263 Shannon Ave., Norton, Fr. Robert Jackson, Celebrant. Per Frank's wishes, there will be NO CALLING HOURS. A Celebration of Frank's Life will be held at a later date in early November. The family asks to please allow them to grieve Frank's passing. In lieu of flowers, Pay it Forward and help an elderly neighbor or a family in need. Frank says "Take the time to be kind and love the ones you're with" To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com. (330-825-8700)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019