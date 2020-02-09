Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
(330) 334-1501
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
272 Broad St.
Wadsworth, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
12:00 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
272 Broad St.
Wadsworth, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Zent
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank A. Zent


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank A. Zent Obituary
AKRON -- Frank A. Zent, 85, of Akron passed away on Thursday, February, 6, 2020. He was born August 11, 1934 in Akron, Ohio to the late Albert and Veronica Zent. Frank taught dance at Arthur Murray Studio, and worked for the State of Ohio as a therapeutic program worker. He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends, traveling, and playing the slot machines at Mountaineer Casino. He was preceded in death by his sister, Elizabeth Carretta. He is survived by several nieces and nephews. Niece, Debbie Hereda, that was his care giver; and friends, Sam Fluharty, Don Flowers, Sandy Tichenor and Joey. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Wednesday 12 noon, February 12, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 272 Broad St., Wadsworth, Ohio. Family will receive friends one hour prior to Mass. Interment will be at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers family request memorial be made to the Funeral Home to help with expenses. Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home, (330-334-1501)www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -