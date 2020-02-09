|
|
AKRON -- Frank A. Zent, 85, of Akron passed away on Thursday, February, 6, 2020. He was born August 11, 1934 in Akron, Ohio to the late Albert and Veronica Zent. Frank taught dance at Arthur Murray Studio, and worked for the State of Ohio as a therapeutic program worker. He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends, traveling, and playing the slot machines at Mountaineer Casino. He was preceded in death by his sister, Elizabeth Carretta. He is survived by several nieces and nephews. Niece, Debbie Hereda, that was his care giver; and friends, Sam Fluharty, Don Flowers, Sandy Tichenor and Joey. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Wednesday 12 noon, February 12, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 272 Broad St., Wadsworth, Ohio. Family will receive friends one hour prior to Mass. Interment will be at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers family request memorial be made to the Funeral Home to help with expenses. Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home, (330-334-1501)www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 9, 2020