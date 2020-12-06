Frank Anthony Chirakos, 83, of Copley, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Akron General Medical Center. He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on January 13, 1937 to the late Anthony Frank and Zoe Carontonis Chirakos of Bodrum, Turkey. Frank was a member of Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity and graduated from The Ohio State University with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration. He was employed in sales with the Chemsearch company for over 37 years and was a member of St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church in Akron and St. Paul's Greek Orthodox Church in North Royalton. Frank was also a member of the Order of AHEPA, Masonic Lodge, a gourmet cook, bible study teacher for 43 years and an avid Ohio State football fan. Frank passed on his kindness and empathy to multiple generations. His warm smile, twinkling eyes, and his joy for life itself is a legacy that lives in the hearts of every soul he touched. In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by his sister, Madeline Chirakos; his sister-in-law, Mary Chirakos and his grandson, Noah Kinney. He leaves his loving wife of 63 years, Galatia (Nicola) Chirakos; children: JoAnn Chirakos and partner Bruce Schoonover, Anthony Frank Chirakos and Renold Frank (Lichelle) Chirakos; daughter-in-law, Helen Chirakos; grandchildren: Zoe (Zachary) Zuccaro, Isabella Chirakos and Mia Chirakos; great-grandchildren, Zekiel Zuccaro and Niyla Kinney and brother, Robert (Carol) Chirakos. Out of concerns for the health and well-being of the family, private services will be held at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church with Fr. John Al-Asaf and Fr. Costa Keares Co-Celebrating. Billow Funeral Homes has been entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
