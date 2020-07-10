1/1
Frank Barany
1953 - 2020
DOYLESTOWN -- Frank Barany, age 67, passed away unexpectedly on July 6, 2020. Born on January 23, 1953 in Akron to the late Jesse D. and Evelyn M. (Argabrite) Barany, he was a resident of Doylestown since 1998, previously of Kenmore. A veteran of the U.S. Army, he retired from Babcock & Wilcox with 28 years of service. Frank loved the outdoors, riding his Harley Davidson, old cars, and showing his 1984 "Hot Wheel" Corvette. Preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter, Holly; sister, Mary Ellen Sargent; he is survived by his wife of 30 years, Barbara; children, Frank D. and Amber L.; grandchildren; sisters, Elizabeth Whitfield of Doylestown and Helen Casteel of Golden, Colo.; many nieces and nephews. Private services will be held by the family with inurnment and Military Honors at Chestnut Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Disabled American Veterans (DAV), P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH, 45250-0301. Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com (Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-658-2211)




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 10, 2020.
July 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home - Doylestown
