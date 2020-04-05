|
Frank Brinson 73, born in Davisboro, Georgia, went home to be with the Lord March 26, 2020. Frank retired from Chrysler and served in the U.S. Army. He is a graduate of South High School. He loved his family and spending time with them. He also enjoyed helping his grandchildren and others. He leaves to cherish his wife of 51 years, Vivian Brinson; brothers-in-law, Charles and Robert Turner; sister-in-law, Mary Bragg; aunts, Lillian Warthen, Christine and Pauline Taylor and Eunice Brinson, Juanita Brinson; 9 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and loved ones. A memorial will be announced at a later date. Condolences can be sent to 1026 Emma Ave., Akron, OH 44302. 330-836-2725
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 5, 2020