Frank Brubaker Frank Brubaker, age 81, passed away suddenly on October 1, 2019. He was the eldest son of the late Ferd and Betty Brubaker. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Robert, and sister-in-law, Terrie. Frank is survived by, to cherish his memory, his brother, Thomas (Terrie-deceased), and sister, Lorry (Chick) Kormanik; sister-in-law, Deborah Brubaker (Robert-deceased); niece, Laura; nephews, Brian, Stephen, and Chris. Frank was a graduate of Buchtel High School class of '56 and Purdue University, U.S. Army Veteran, retired from Jet Rubber Company as the Executive V.P. & General Manager, member and usher of Montrose Zion United Methodist Church, and volunteer at Akron Children's Hospital. Frank was a modest man, truly an all-around great guy and loyal friend. Celebration of Life Service 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 9th at Rose Hill Funeral Home, 3653 W. Market St., Akron, Ohio 44333. Refreshments following the service. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com. If you choose to, memorial gifts can be made to Akron's Children's Hospital Foundation, One Perkins Square, Akron, Ohio 44308; Montrose Zion United Methodist Church, 565 N. Cleve.-Mass. Rd., Akron, OH 44333, or a .
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 6, 2019