Frank Michael Buehner, 91, of Sharon Center, OH passed away on January 9, 2020. He was born on April 6, 1928 to the late Joseph and Mathilda (Kapper) Buehner. Frank enjoyed anything Western - John Wayne movies, horses and his cowboy hats. He was very creative with tools and duct tape! He was preceded in death by his parents; several siblings and his dear sister, Margie Buehner. He is survived by family, friends and special granddaughters. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 15, from 10-11 a.m. at Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N Lyman St., Wadsworth, where a service will be held at 11 a.m. with Deacon Roger Klaas officiating. Interment will be at Sharon Center Cemetery. Hilliard- Rospert Funeral Home, (330-334-1501)www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 13, 2020